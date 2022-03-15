Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jurgen Klopp confirms “tough cookie” Mo Salah is ready to train

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Mohamed Salah is back fit and available to train ahead of the trip to Arsenal, hailing Liverpool’s No. 11 as a “tough cookie.”

Salah was absent from the squad in training on Monday, prompting supporters to worry that he would at least miss the clash at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

This came after a knee injury picked up in the weekend’s 2-0 win at Brighton, soon after Salah struck the second goal of the afternoon – his 20th of the campaign in the league.

The player himself told Klopp immediately that it was “not serious,” but the manager stressed that “we have to see” before making a verdict.

But in his pre-match press conference, Klopp revealed that Salah will be involved in training on Tuesday afternoon.

“It looks like [he will be involved],” he told reporters.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 12, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah shows manager Jürgen Klopp an injury as he is substituted during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Mo is a tough cookie. It was only a little bit capsular, so we were quite happy, lucky with it.

“It was swollen, painful, yesterday [Monday] a little bit less swollen, less painful.

“Now we got the message only before the press conference that Mo is ready to train, and we will see how that looks.”

This comes after word from the Egyptian FA that the injury was only “minor” and that Salah would be involved for the World Cup playoffs against Senegal later this month.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments