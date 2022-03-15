Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Mohamed Salah is back fit and available to train ahead of the trip to Arsenal, hailing Liverpool’s No. 11 as a “tough cookie.”

Salah was absent from the squad in training on Monday, prompting supporters to worry that he would at least miss the clash at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

This came after a knee injury picked up in the weekend’s 2-0 win at Brighton, soon after Salah struck the second goal of the afternoon – his 20th of the campaign in the league.

The player himself told Klopp immediately that it was “not serious,” but the manager stressed that “we have to see” before making a verdict.

But in his pre-match press conference, Klopp revealed that Salah will be involved in training on Tuesday afternoon.

“It looks like [he will be involved],” he told reporters.

“Mo is a tough cookie. It was only a little bit capsular, so we were quite happy, lucky with it.

“It was swollen, painful, yesterday [Monday] a little bit less swollen, less painful.

“Now we got the message only before the press conference that Mo is ready to train, and we will see how that looks.”

This comes after word from the Egyptian FA that the injury was only “minor” and that Salah would be involved for the World Cup playoffs against Senegal later this month.