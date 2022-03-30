Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LFC fans point out hypocrisy of response to Harry Maguire and Joe Gomez boos

Man United‘s Harry Maguire was booed at Wembley on Tuesday night, leading Gareth Southgate, Jordan Henderson and others to speak out – but Liverpool fans are all asking the same question.

England hosted Ivory Coast on Tuesday night and emerged as 3-0 victors in a friendly that saw Jordan Henderson remain on the bench throughout the entire 90 minutes.

But the biggest story to emerge from the night was Maguire being subject to boos as his name was read out before kick-off at Wembley, with his first touch also receiving jeers.

After the match, the response from manager Southgate and his international teammates was swift, each condemning the “absolute joke” of the response by some of the crowd on Tuesday night.

But while the likes of Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Declan Rice and Henderson all, rightly, condemned the reaction to the Man United defender, Liverpool fans were all left thinking the same thing.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, October 8, 2020: England's Joe Gomez during the International Friendly match between England and Wales at Wembley Stadium. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK Government’s social distancing laws prohibiting supporters from attending events inside stadiums as a result of the Coronavirus Pandemic. England won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Was this very same reaction just as strong for Joe Gomez when he was subject to boos at Wembley in 2019 after Raheem Sterling instigated an altercation and left Liverpool’s No. 12 with a cut on his face?

Sterling notably came out and said that it was “wrong” for Gomez to have been booed “for something that was my fault,” but there was a sense that there was not as emphatic of a response compared to Maguire.

And Liverpool fans pointed out the hypocrisy on social media:

It’s far from saying Maguire did not deserve the strong statements from his teammates, more that each player should be deserving of the same public support.

And it is important to note, Henderson did play a role behind the scenes in patching things up between Gomez and Sterling back in 2019 despite not yet having linked up with the England side at the time of the incident.

