A place in an FA Cup semi-final is up for grabs at Nottingham Forest as the two teams meet for the first time in 23 years. We’re live to bring you the latest!
Kickoff at the City Ground is 6pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.
Teams
Nottingham Forest: Horvath; Spence, Worrall, Figueiredo, Colback; Yates Garner; Johnson, Zinckernagel, Lolley; Davis
Subs: Samba, Mbe Soh, Bong, Laryea, Cafu, Ojeda, Mighten, Silva, Surridge
Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita; Elliott, Jota, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Matip, Beck, Henderson, Thiago, Jones, Minamino, Diaz, Origi
