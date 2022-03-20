Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 20, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp arrives before the FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

LIVE: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool: Follow the Reds’ FA Cup quarter-final here!

A place in an FA Cup semi-final is up for grabs at Nottingham Forest as the two teams meet for the first time in 23 years. We’re live to bring you the latest!

Kickoff at the City Ground is 6pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Nottingham Forest: Horvath; Spence, Worrall, Figueiredo, Colback; Yates Garner; Johnson, Zinckernagel, Lolley; Davis

Subs: Samba, Mbe Soh, Bong, Laryea, Cafu, Ojeda, Mighten, Silva, Surridge

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita; Elliott, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Matip, Beck, Henderson, Thiago, Jones, Minamino, Diaz, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

