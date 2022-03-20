A place in an FA Cup semi-final is up for grabs at Nottingham Forest as the two teams meet for the first time in 23 years. We’re live to bring you the latest!

Kickoff at the City Ground is 6pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Kickoff at the City Ground is 6pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Teams

Nottingham Forest: Horvath; Spence, Worrall, Figueiredo, Colback; Yates Garner; Johnson, Zinckernagel, Lolley; Davis

Subs: Samba, Mbe Soh, Bong, Laryea, Cafu, Ojeda, Mighten, Silva, Surridge

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita; Elliott, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Matip, Beck, Henderson, Thiago, Jones, Minamino, Diaz, Origi

