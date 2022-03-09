Diogo Jota had a bad night in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan, but the Reds still reached the Champions League quarter-finals.

It was another big European occasion at Anfield on Tuesday, as Jurgen Klopp‘s men hosted the reigning Serie A champions.

In truth, the Reds were flat throughout the contest, despite Mohamed Salah hitting the post twice and Joel Matip once, and Lautaro Martinez’s stunning strike made for a nervy ending.

Alexis Sanchez’s red card helped Liverpool, however, and they managed to see out the contest in the end, qualifying for the last eight.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the TIA readers.

It was Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.6) who stood out as Liverpool’s best player, despite not necessarily being at his top level.

The 23-year-old produced quality moments from right-back and defended well up against Ivan Perisic, in what was a dogged performance.

This Is Anfield noted how Alexander-Arnold was “diligent in possession” and “really good defensively,” handing him the Man of the Match award in the process.

Ian Doyle of the Echo hailed a “couple of vital defensive interventions” from the young Scouser, silencing the myth that it is a weak part of his game.

Next up were Virgil van Dijk (6.8) and Thiago (6.8), both of whom did their bit on a taxing evening.

Van Dijk made six recoveries and won both of his aerial duels, in a typically commanding display.

Meanwhile, Thiago made some big tackles, particularly in the first half, with Doyle saying the Spaniard found his “passing metronome” as the minutes ticked by.

In terms of the worst player, Jota (4.9) takes the unfortunate accolade, following an ineffective showing.

TIA even gave him a meagre four-out-of-10 rating, bemoaning the fact that he “lost possession far too easily” leading the line.