Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6th, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool aiming to match 15-year-old winning streak and beat FA Cup hoodoo

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool could match a winning streak they last produced almost 15 years ago if they beat Norwich tonight, which would clinch their best FA Cup run since 2015.

Today, Liverpool could win an 11th game in succession for the first time since August 2007.

Against Norwich they have won 15 and drawn two of the last 17 games in all competitions since losing at Anfield in April 1994.

That 1-0 loss in 1994 is the only time in 13 meetings that the Reds have failed to score against City at home.

In the last eight Anfield encounters, the Reds have scored 26 times, while conceding just five, registering six wins and two draws.

 

Ending the streak

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 24, 2021: Liverpool's Rhys Williams looks dejected after the FA Cup 4th Round match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Manchester United won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool have gone six seasons since last appearing in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

It is their longest run without playing in the last eight since they went seven years following their 1950 final defeat by Arsenal.

They are aiming to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2015, when they beat Blackburn in a replay at Ewood Park, only to lose to Aston Villa at Wembley in the semi-final.

This is the second time in the last seven seasons they have reached this stage.

 

Milestones

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's James Milner celebrates after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties after a goal-less draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Sadio Mane could play the 250th game of his Liverpool career. He has scored 110 goals.

James Milner’s next FA Cup appearance will be the 50th of his career in the competition.

 

Kelleher’s speciality

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is embraced by goalkeeping coach John Achterberg after the penalty shoot-out during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Caoimhin Kelleher has now been on the winning team in three penalty shoot-outs – the most by any Liverpool goalkeeper along with Jerzy Dudek and Pepe Reina.

The Reds have won all three of their FA Cup penalty shoot-outs, the last in the 2006 final against West Ham – and have won 18 of 25 in all competitions following Sunday’s League Cup win over Chelsea.

 

Who’s next?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon (L) and Trent Alexander-Arnold after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Two of Liverpool’s three youngest ever FA Cup scorers have achieved the feat in the two previous rounds.

Kaide Gordon became the youngest ever aged 17 years, 96 days against Shrewsbury, while Harvey Elliott became the third-youngest (18 years, 308 days) in the last round win over Cardiff.

 

Tonight’s referee

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Arsenal's Thomas Partey is shown a red card, for a second yellow card, and sent off, by referee Martin Atkinson during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Martin Atkinson has taken charge of Liverpool four times in the FA Cup. They have won once, at Preston in 2009.

He took charge of the 2011 FA Cup final when Man City defeated Stoke. Milner was an unused substitute for the winners that day.

 

This season’s scorers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates with team-mate Virgil van Dijk (R) after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool: Salah 27, Jota 17, Mane 13, Firmino 8, Minamino 7, Fabinho 6, Origi 5, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Van Dijk 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Thiago 2, Diaz 1, Elliott 1, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Matip 1, Robertson 1, own goals 1

Norwich: Pukki 6, Sargent 4, McLean 2, Tzolis 2, Rashica 2, own goals 2, Hanley 1, Idah 1, Normann 1, Omobamidele 1, Rupp 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments