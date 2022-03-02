Liverpool could match a winning streak they last produced almost 15 years ago if they beat Norwich tonight, which would clinch their best FA Cup run since 2015.

Today, Liverpool could win an 11th game in succession for the first time since August 2007.

Against Norwich they have won 15 and drawn two of the last 17 games in all competitions since losing at Anfield in April 1994.

That 1-0 loss in 1994 is the only time in 13 meetings that the Reds have failed to score against City at home.

In the last eight Anfield encounters, the Reds have scored 26 times, while conceding just five, registering six wins and two draws.

Ending the streak

Liverpool have gone six seasons since last appearing in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

It is their longest run without playing in the last eight since they went seven years following their 1950 final defeat by Arsenal.

They are aiming to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2015, when they beat Blackburn in a replay at Ewood Park, only to lose to Aston Villa at Wembley in the semi-final.

This is the second time in the last seven seasons they have reached this stage.

Milestones

Sadio Mane could play the 250th game of his Liverpool career. He has scored 110 goals.

James Milner’s next FA Cup appearance will be the 50th of his career in the competition.

Kelleher’s speciality

Caoimhin Kelleher has now been on the winning team in three penalty shoot-outs – the most by any Liverpool goalkeeper along with Jerzy Dudek and Pepe Reina.

The Reds have won all three of their FA Cup penalty shoot-outs, the last in the 2006 final against West Ham – and have won 18 of 25 in all competitions following Sunday’s League Cup win over Chelsea.

Who’s next?

Two of Liverpool’s three youngest ever FA Cup scorers have achieved the feat in the two previous rounds.

Kaide Gordon became the youngest ever aged 17 years, 96 days against Shrewsbury, while Harvey Elliott became the third-youngest (18 years, 308 days) in the last round win over Cardiff.

Tonight’s referee

Martin Atkinson has taken charge of Liverpool four times in the FA Cup. They have won once, at Preston in 2009.

He took charge of the 2011 FA Cup final when Man City defeated Stoke. Milner was an unused substitute for the winners that day.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 27, Jota 17, Mane 13, Firmino 8, Minamino 7, Fabinho 6, Origi 5, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Van Dijk 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Thiago 2, Diaz 1, Elliott 1, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Matip 1, Robertson 1, own goals 1

Norwich: Pukki 6, Sargent 4, McLean 2, Tzolis 2, Rashica 2, own goals 2, Hanley 1, Idah 1, Normann 1, Omobamidele 1, Rupp 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).