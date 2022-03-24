Liverpool City Council have honoured the 97 Hillsborough victims and commemorated their Honorary Freedom of the City with a place in the city’s Town Hall.

The Freedom of the City was posthumously awarded to the victims of the Hillsborough tragedy back in September 2016, after the families were awarded the honour in 2009.

Andrew Devine suffered life-changing injuries at Hillsborough and passed away last July, with an inquest ruling he was unlawfully killed, making him the 97th victim of the tragedy.

Devine was awarded the Freedom of Liverpool in December and his name has since joined the other 96 victims on memorials at Anfield, the training ground and throughout the city.

The names of the 97 victims of the #Hillsborough tragedy have been engraved on brass plates and installed at @TownHallLpool to commemorate their Honorary Freedom of the City of #Liverpool #JFT97 @LFC pic.twitter.com/XuOKJ7MWmC — Liverpool City Council (@lpoolcouncil) March 23, 2022

And now, the council have engraved the names of the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster on brass plates and have installed them at the Liverpool Town Hall to commemorate their Freedom of the City.

James Shields, building events supervisor, said of the tribute: “I’m just proud to be part of the project, it’s part of the city. That will never go away. I’ll go to another place maybe, but that won’t. It’s always there.”

From next season, Liverpool’s shirts will be updated to include a tribute to the 97, with previous kits honouring those 96 who lost their lives in the immediate aftermath of Hillsborough.