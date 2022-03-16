Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's goal-scorer Roberto Firmino celebrates with team-mate Andy Robertson after the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans laud “priceless” Alisson & feel “something special is happening”

Liverpool are now just a single point behind Man City after two moments of quality from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in the 2-0 win at Arsenal, with Alisson also playing a key role.

The Reds were back in north London, this time not to reach a cup final but to turn up the heat in the Premier League title race.

But it was more of a wet and lacklustre first-half with targets and space hard to find against an Arsenal side full of confidence after five wins in succession.

Jurgen Klopp was a vocal figure on the touchline throughout and sent his side out early for the second 45, and they responded to whatever his message at the break was.

Diogo Jota being the first with a sumptuous finish from a tight angle before Roberto Firmino marked his return with a stunning finish of his own as 0-0 became 0-2 in just eight minutes.

A professional performance followed as the Reds controlled the final stages on their terms, sending another emphatic message in their ninth win in a row, and Reds on social media were delighted:

 

These Reds just keep on getting better…

 

And there was plenty of love for a certain Alisson Becker…

For all the nerves and tension that came in the build-up and throughout the first half, Liverpool turned on the quality just when they needed to, at both ends.

The celebrations from Klopp and his players paint a clear picture of how they’re feeling, and it’s pretty good after nine in a row.

With league action now on hiatus for the FA Cup and the international break, the victory at Arsenal cannot be understated. Up the Reds!

