Liverpool are now just a single point behind Man City after two moments of quality from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in the 2-0 win at Arsenal, with Alisson also playing a key role.

The Reds were back in north London, this time not to reach a cup final but to turn up the heat in the Premier League title race.

But it was more of a wet and lacklustre first-half with targets and space hard to find against an Arsenal side full of confidence after five wins in succession.

Jurgen Klopp was a vocal figure on the touchline throughout and sent his side out early for the second 45, and they responded to whatever his message at the break was.

Diogo Jota being the first with a sumptuous finish from a tight angle before Roberto Firmino marked his return with a stunning finish of his own as 0-0 became 0-2 in just eight minutes.

A professional performance followed as the Reds controlled the final stages on their terms, sending another emphatic message in their ninth win in a row, and Reds on social media were delighted:

These Reds just keep on getting better…

That, in essence, is this Liverpool. They can navigate daunting spells, give opponents either nothing or the sense they could really get something – and then bang, bang! Even if they're not at their best, they have the capacity to punish teams the worst. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) March 16, 2022

In my 9 years of collecting pressing stats, I've never seen something like this. 3 shots via pressing in a passage of play and one that leads to a goal. NEVER seen it before. Pure counter-pressing this – absolutely love it. https://t.co/YhhgQcNayE — GaGs (@GagsTandon) March 16, 2022

Some win. Type of match which gets looked back upon and its importance sinks in. Liverpool finding a way to suck in the points.. feels like something special is happening. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) March 16, 2022

Big win for the Reds. 1 point now the gap. Wonder how long it will take for the claims of "Arsenal should have won" to arise…yet again, Liverpool conceded basically NOTHING in terms of quality chances. One gifted to them, Ali to the rescue. 0.60 xG for the home side. — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) March 16, 2022

Matip Man of the Match for me. Fabinho also really good. Alisson didn't have a lot to do but when he did he was superb (Ramsdale isn't in the same stratosphere as him). Don't think there were many top individual performances but as a team we showed our knowhow and experience. — Red (@TaintlessRed) March 16, 2022

Does anyone else feel like they can’t accept it – like it’s all a dream that’ll come crashing down – but actually this Liverpool team is one of the 3 best in the world? #ARSLIV #PremierLeague #LFC — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) March 16, 2022

A night when you saw exactly why Jurgen Klopp loves Roberto Firmino, why everyone loves Alisson Becker, and why you should never doubt this Liverpool team.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) March 16, 2022

That is ABSOLUTELY ENORMOUS. The most monstrous of mentalities. Rubbish first half, magnificent from the opener onwards. Matip MOTM for me, Alisson, Van Dijk, Robertson and Fabinho fantastic, too. GET IN THERE! — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) March 16, 2022

And there was plenty of love for a certain Alisson Becker…

A big win against a top side. We looked sluggish first half but showed great experience after going in front. Never underestimate the importance of Alisson to this team. Produces crucial saves at vital times. Plenty of examples since Christmas. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) March 16, 2022

Alisson could be player of the season you know. Been imperious. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) March 16, 2022

Alisson Becker you damn monster. — Nubaid Haroon (@RamboFYI) March 16, 2022

Alisson intercepting passes as a right-back now ?? — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) March 16, 2022

Alisson is a contender for our player of the season. Incredible — ??????? ?? (@lfcels) March 16, 2022

Alisson. Strong wrists of a prolific Onanist — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) March 16, 2022

Just another game where Alisson is called upon just once when it's 0-0, he makes a save many wouldn't and instead we go on and take the lead instead. Priceless. — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) March 16, 2022

For all the nerves and tension that came in the build-up and throughout the first half, Liverpool turned on the quality just when they needed to, at both ends.

The celebrations from Klopp and his players paint a clear picture of how they’re feeling, and it’s pretty good after nine in a row.

With league action now on hiatus for the FA Cup and the international break, the victory at Arsenal cannot be understated. Up the Reds!