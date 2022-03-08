Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 8, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates with goalkeeper Alisson Becker after the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and FC Internazionale Milano at Anfield. Liverpool won the tie 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-0 defeat. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans savour “job done” after referee’s “abysmal” night at Anfield

Liverpool lost on the night but booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win over Inter Milan, resembling job done.

The Reds were favourites to pick up another victory as they welcomed Inter to Anfield, but they started slow and the Italian side showed their mettle early on.

It took until the hour mark before Lautaro Martinez put Inter ahead on the night, but a minute later Alexis Sanchez saw red for a second bookable offence, which effectively cast aside their hopes of overturning the lead.

Liverpool are now into the hat for the quarter-finals, which was the main goal for Jurgen Klopp and his players as they arrived at Anfield.

For supporters, it was far from the most captivating game, but clinching progress was all that mattered as fans took to social media to reflect:

The night was most memorable for a bizarre performance from referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who went from disinterested to all over the place either side of half-time:

Regardless of the events at Anfield, Liverpool are through to the quarter-finals and that is the overriding positive, with focus now turning back to the Premier League and a trip to Brighton.

But the Reds’ disjointed display in the second leg – which, admittedly, could have looked much different had Mo Salah converted one of his two efforts onto the post or Luis Diaz found the back of the net late on – should be a shot in the arm.

As a one-off, it was an acceptable night for Klopp’s side, but with ambitions of more silverware, including in the Premier League, that cannot become the norm.

