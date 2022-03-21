Liverpool have just 2 words for you: ‘Wembley bound’

Liverpool were tasked with clearing a particularly stubborn hurdle in Nottingham Forest but another date with Wembley now awaits, with Jurgen Klopp‘s squad ready for a return to the capital.

The Reds did not cruise past their Championship opponents as some may have expected, but Diogo Jota‘s instinctive finish proved enough to seal another semi-final place this season.

By Klopp’s own admission, the Reds “could have played better” but at this stage of the season getting the results on the board is all that matters and it was job done at the City Ground.

Man City will now await over the Easter weekend in the semi-final, the second trip to Wembley this season and the hope will be that it is not the last as all four trophies remain in play.

With only one defeat in the last 19 games, Liverpool have set up the perfect foundation for the final two months of the season on their return from the international break.

And Virgil van Dijk‘s message is simple, “enjoy it.” There’s everything to play for by the time April comes around and now the hope is the squad return from international duty fit and healthy.

“I think one of the first things you don’t have to forget is: enjoy it. Like today, it’s something you should enjoy, these nights where you have to fight for everything,” the No. 4 told LFCTV.

“So that’s what we have to do in April as well. An international break now, we have to fight for our countries in a good way hopefully, a change of scenery and hopefully, everyone comes back fit and healthy.”

On Liverpool’s return, there is a run of seven games in 22 days and that includes a two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie, a title showdown with Man City and the FA Cup semi-final against Pep Guardiola’s side.

And following the win over Nottingham Forest, there was only one thing the squad had to say – the Reds are “Wembley bound”…again!

What a position Liverpool find themselves, an exhilarating one that will test all of our hearts in the coming weeks but we would not want it any other way.

With one trophy in the bag and three still on the spin, history still beckons for this great Liverpool side.