Liverpool striker Paul Glatzel has been left “distraught” after suffering another injury setback on loan at Tranmere, with manager Micky Mellon “really sad.”

It has been a bittersweet start to life as a senior professional for Glatzel, whose breakthrough at Liverpool was curtailed by a serious knee injury.

A torn ACL and further damage left him requiring two surgeries in 2019, but after 12 months out, the young striker made his return and, despite a few minor issues, impressed with the under-23s.

That led to a season-long loan move to Tranmere last summer, but so far, his time at Prenton Park has been ruined by repeated injuries.

There have been five extended spells out, disrupting a campaign that has seen him score six and assist five in 21 appearances for the League Two side, and now he is set for a sixth.

Glatzel made his first start in a month as Tranmere hosted Mansfield on Friday night, but unfortunately, his night ended early as he was forced off in the 55th minute.

“I think he’s done his hamstring again. He’s distraught, the lad,” Mellon revealed after the 3-2 win.

“It’s just really sad. But he’s shown character before and he’ll get the support.

“He’s obviously disappointed but he’ll get great support from all of us and we’ll hopefully get him back as quick as possible.”

This setback continues Glatzel’s rotten luck, with it almost certain that he would still be in the Liverpool first-team squad had his injuries not held him back.

His impressive form when able to turn out for Tranmere this season shows his quality and potential, but persistent fitness problems mean he is unable to maintain that over a lengthy period.

As Mellon explained, the hope will be that Glatzel is able to recover quickly and regain his place in the side at Prenton Park, with 10 more games to play in League Two.

Tranmere are seeking automatic promotion to League One this season, and after their win over Mansfield sat third in the table, albeit having played as many as three games more than the four sides in the playoff spots.

Glatzel remains the Birkenhead club’s top scorer this term, level with Elliott Nevitt on six, and he is also their joint-top creator, with his five assists only matched by Kieron Morris.

No Tranmere player has directly contributed to more goals in 2021/22 than Glatzel’s 11.