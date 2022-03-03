Liverpool will face either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup quarter-final later this month after overcoming Norwich at Anfield in the fifth round.

Jurgen Klopp has guided his side to their first FA Cup quarter-final under his management, and are now just one win away from another Wembley appearance in the semi-final.

And with the draw for the last eight now having taken place, the Reds’ next step towards another trophy has become clear.

Who and where?

The quarter-final clash will see Liverpool visit the winner of Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town – who play next Monday evening – at either The City Ground or The John Smith’s Stadium.

It will be the first away game in the FA Cup this season for the Reds.

When will the tie take place?

The fixture is scheduled for the weekend of March 19/20/21, meaning that the Premier League match against Man United is to be pushed back into April, at the earliest.

The tie is the final game before the March international break and follows the midweek trip to Arsenal on March 16.

And a reminder that the game will be decided on the night, with extra time and penalties if needed.

Full quarter-final draw

Crystal Palace vs. Everton or Boreham Wood

Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town vs. LIVERPOOL

Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Man City