Liverpool will play Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side away for the first leg on April 5/6.

The Reds will take on Nelson Verissimo’s side in the last eight of this season’s tournament, having so far overcome Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Porto and Inter Milan.

With Benfica drawn at home for the first leg, Liverpool will therefore have the Anfield advantage for a decisive second leg on April 12/13.

It marks the fourth time Liverpool have been in the quarter-finals under Klopp, and this season they are seeking a seventh trophy as they remain on course for a historic quadruple.

The draw was held in Nyon on Friday morning, with Chelsea, Man City, Bayern Munich, Atletico, Real Madrid and Villarreal also involved.

Benfica reached the quarter-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win over Ajax.

Full Champions League quarter-final draw

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid

Man City vs. Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich

Benfica vs. LIVERPOOL

Full Champions League semi-final draw

Man City/Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea/Real Madrid

Benfica/LIVERPOOL VS. Villarreal/Bayern Munich

When are the quarter-finals?

The two ties fall on either side of the meeting with Man City at the Etihad on April 10.

The first legs are April 5/6.

The second legs are April 12/13.

And the semi-finals?

The road to Paris continues in late April – early May.

First legs: April 26/27

Second legs: May 3/4