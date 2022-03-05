Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 4, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield.
Luis Diaz continues to mesmerise LFC fans as Reds valiantly “get over the line”

Liverpool did not make it easy on themselves as they were made to defend their 1-0 lead against West Ham, with Sadio Mane proving the match-winner as the Reds closed the gap.

The objective was clear for Liverpool on Saturday night, win and the deficit to Man City would again be cut to just three points.

The Reds started brightly and got their deserved opener from the boot of Mane, before flirting with danger as Trent Alexander-Arnold had to clear the ball off the line.

Andy Robertson did not want to be left out of the defensive heroics as Jurgen Klopp‘s side left the door ajar, even with Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah eagerly peppering Fabianski’s goal.

It was the Colombian who was the constant spark but with the second goal remaining elusive, West Ham grew in confidence as mistakes ran rampant and last-ditch defending was needed.

In the end, while nerves were aplenty for Reds, Mane’s goal was enough for the win and Liverpool fans had a feeling of relief on social media.

 

At this stage of the season, a win is a win!

 

And Diaz received plenty of attention as he continues to impress…

While not the prettiest of games in the end for Liverpool, it is a win nevertheless and it’s all they needed to do at this stage of the season with pressure again placed on Man City.

Jurgen Klopp‘s passionate fist pumps at the end was evidence of how monumental each and every point is and while he’ll be frustrated at West Ham‘s chances, his side stood firm.

It has not always been the case this season but Liverpool have the resilience to withstand the tide when it turns and with the 12th win in a row in the bag, it’s now onto Europe.

