Sadio Mane is one of the first in and last out every day for Liverpool training, and his work continues away from Kirkby having hired his own live-in physiotherapist.

Mane’s rise from Metz in the French second tier to a Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool was no fluke.

The newly crowned Africa Cup of Nations champions has shown a commitment beyond expectation, having left his village of Bambali as a 15-year-old to become one of the best footballers in the world.

Despite having now reached the pinnacle, Mane remains one of the most professional players in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, regularly named as one of the first into training every day.

Now, it has been revealed that the 29-year-old has hired his own physio to complement his work with Liverpool, with the man in question having previously worked for the club.

Jose Luis Rodriguez spoke to The Athletic about his new role, having joined Mane throughout the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, and explained how he spends two weeks every month living with the forward.

“When I left Liverpool, Sadio’s agency proposed that I help look after their players. They have a lot like [Marc-Andre] ter Stegen, Mane, Naby Keita, Serge Gnabry, Dejan Lovren,” he said.

“It was a very interesting option for me. Sadio had put my name forward. Now I live with Sadio for half of each month and the other half I’m at home in Seville.

“It makes sense to stay at Sadio’s place rather than be in and out all the time. He finishes at the club, comes home and works with me.”

That Mane leaves the gym at the AXA Training Centre to continue preparations at home speaks to his character as a model professional, along with his exceptional fitness record.

Rodriguez was employed by Liverpool for two-and-a-half years before departing in 2020, and predicts his client could still play at the top level into his late 30s.

“He always wants to give more. Success makes him hungrier for more,” he continued.

“If there are new challenges and new trophies to aim for, he’ll go for it.

“The minute he doesn’t feel challenged, he’ll look to do something else. The more Sadio wins, the more he wants.

“He’s a top athlete. Cristiano Ronaldo is still playing in the Premier League at 37. There’s no reason why Sadio can’t do the same.”

Those words may suggest that Mane could look to move on from Liverpool in the future, and with his contract due to expire in 2023 and no talks ongoing, there is certainly a chance he does so.

But Rodriguez – who admitted he would be open to returning to a full-time role with a club – insisted the No. 10’s focus is on silverware with his current side.

“He looks after himself so well. He’s so strong, physically and mentally,” he added.

“He’s in the best moment of his career and is so hungry to win more trophies with Liverpool.”