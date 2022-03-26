Steven Gerrard starts for LFC Legends vs Barcelona.

Steven Gerrard will captain Liverpool against Barcelona Legends this afternoon at Anfield.

The former Liverpool captain has been named in the starting eleven for the game against the five-time European champions.

Gerrard will take to the field alongside a whole host of former Reds teammates as his former captain Sami Hyypia, and vice-captain Jamie Carragher, are both selected from the off by the management team of Sir Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, John Aldridge and John Barnes.

Treble-cup winning goalkeeper Sander Westerveld starts between the sticks as he and his defensive quartet – of Glen Johnson, Bjorne-Tore Kvarme, Hyypia and Daniel Agger – are tasked with keeping former Balon D’or winner Rivaldo quiet.

In midfield, Gerrard is joined by Garcia- who will be donning the tricolours of Barcelona for the second half of the contest – and Brazilian Fabio Aurelio, who will be looking to make his debut for the Liverpool legends with one of his famous set-pieces.

? Stevie G starts for the LFC Legends ?? pic.twitter.com/CoWfz476i9 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) March 26, 2022

Barcelona will be running out at Anfield with some of the finest players to grace European football over the past couple of decades, as Rivaldo – who famously tried to engineer a move to the Reds in 2003 – is joined by legendary defender Edgar Davids.

Starting Lineups

Liverpool: Westerveld, Johnson, Kvarme, Hyypia, Agger, Carragher; Gerrard, Aurelio, Dia, Garcia; Kuyt

Barcelona: Angoy, Belletti, Dehu, Davids, Trashorras, Savolia, Giully, Rivaldo, Garcia Edmilson, Coco.