Steven Gerrard to play for Liverpool FC Legends this month

Steven Gerrard is making a return to Anfield as a player this month when Liverpool FC Legends play against Barcelona.

Gerrard, the current Aston Villa manager, has signed up for the charity match which takes place during the international break, a week on Saturday – 26 March.

It will see Gerrard reunite with players including Dirk Kuyt, Jamie Carragher, Sami Hyypia, Luis Garcia and Maxi Rodriguez.

Gerrard last played for the LFC Legends in 2019, playing for both Liverpool and Rangers at Ibrox when he was manager of the Scottish side.

Before that, Gerrard lined up in the last LFC Legends charity match at Anfield, in March 2019 against AC Milan – when he scored a last-minute winner in a 3-2.

“It’s always a great experience returning to Anfield to play in the Foundation’s charity matches and the reception me and the lads receive is always top-notch,” says Gerrard.

“We are happy to lend our support to help raise funds for the important work they do in supporting children and young people.”

Proceeds raised from this year’s game will also help LFC Foundation’s charity partners, with The Owen McVeigh Foundation, and Right to Play both receiving donations to support their incredible work.

Forever Reds, the club’s official former players association, which provides support to the club’s former players in need of care, particularly during the later stages of their lives, will also receive a proportion of the proceeds, along with Barcelona’s official charity, the Barça Foundation.

Barça Legends, managed by Albert Ferrer, also boast a strong squad with players such as Gaizka Mendieta, Juliano Belletti, Javier Saviola, Edgar Davids and Edmilson in action on the day.

Full LFC Legends Squad vs. Barcelona

Goalkeepers: Dudek, Westerveld

Defenders: Johnson, Babb, Hyypia, Carragher, Agger, Kvarme, Enrique, Aurelio

Midfielders: Gerrard, McAteer, McManaman, Berger, Smicer, Diao, Downing

Forwards: Garcia, Maxi, Baros, Kuyt

A limited number of tickets are still available for the game and are priced at £27 for adults, £7 for juniors and £17 for over 65s, here.