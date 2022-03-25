Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to put in the work in Dubai after a hamstring injury sustained during the win at Arsenal forced his withdrawal from the England squad.

The right-back had to miss Liverpool’s FA Cup quarter-final win at Nottingham Forest after sustaining a hamstring injury that Jurgen Klopp initially said would keep him out for “weeks.”

With the international break now in full swing, it means his initial recovery comes at the best time for the Reds who will hope not to be without him for too long after their return in April.

And to aid in his rehabilitation, Alexander-Arnold has opted for a change in scenery and some warm weather by undertaking his recovery at the world-renowned Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai.

He provided an update on Instagram earlier in the week to disclose his location and offered another brief glimpse on Friday as he took to a spin bike in the gym.

There was also a couple of pictures of the 23-year-old on the pitch with boots in hand along with the caption “league it all on the grass” just nine days on from the trip to the Emirates.

But with his sponsor RedBull featuring prominently it could all be part of promotional work and not his rehab.

Nevertheless, it remains a positive update and is in line with reports that the hamstring issue is not a serious injury, with it expected that he is to feature prominently in the Reds’ relentless run throughout April.

The Premier League meeting with Man City on April 10 was signposted as the target date for his return, which if that is the case will see him miss a further two games.