Ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday, Anfield delivered a poignant rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone in support of Ukraine.

As Russia continue to invade Ukraine under the orders of Vladimir Putin, the scenes in the Eastern European country have shocked the rest of the world.

The Premier League announced their unwavering support of Ukraine in a statement on Wednesday, marking the weekend as one to honour the nation under the message ‘Football Stands Together’.

In line with the other 18 clubs, Jordan Henderson and Aaron Cresswell wore captain’s armbands in yellow and blue, while a minute’s reflection was held ahead of kickoff.

That saw Anfield stand for a poignant You’ll Never Walk Alone, with Liverpool supporters sending their message to those affected by Russia’s actions:

The players and officials lined the centre circle to applaud, as Anfield paid tribute to Ukraine in their own way – ahead of a game that saw West Ham‘s Andriy Yarmolenko left out for compassionate reasons.

The Premier League‘s statement read: “The Premier League and our clubs wholeheartedly reject Russia’s actions and will be showing support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend.

“We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted.”

Ahead of kickoff, Henderson used his programme notes to reflect on the situation in Ukraine, writing: “Today is a day when the Premier League as a whole will demonstrate its support for Ukraine and as a club we are more than happy to play our part in that.”

You’ll Never Walk Alone