A place in the Champions League quarter-finals is on the line with Liverpool needing to finish the job they started against Inter Milan. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are enjoying a 12-game winning streak and a 13th tonight will take Liverpool to the last eight of the Champions League for the fourth time under the German.

With Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both on the scoreboard at the San Siro, the Reds hold a two-goal advantage at Anfield.

Inter Milan will have nothing to lose but Klopp is still intent on ‘attacking’ the tie and ensuring Liverpool’s name is in the draw for the quarter-final draw next week.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 9pm in Milan, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Wednesday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Inter Milan is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Inter Milan is being shown live on CBS, TUDN and UNIMAS the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Inter Milan and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ second leg last-16 Champions League tie on the following channels worldwide:

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, Star+, Fox Sports Argentina, Vivaro.tv, Stan Sport, Sky Sport Austria 3, DAZN, Sky Sport Austria 1, CBC Sport Azerbaijan, Sony LIV, Proximus?Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 2, ESPN, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Arena Sport 2, TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports, GUIGO, SBT, HBO Max, TNT Go, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect, ESPN Chile, PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, Arena Sport 7 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Estonia, C More Suomi, C More Sport 2, Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport en direct, Free, RMC Sport 1, DAZN1, Sport 2, Viaplay Iceland, JioTV, Vidio, RTE 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, 5Sport, Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, WOWOW Prime, ArtMotion, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, TDM Desporto, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, HBO Max, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play, IPLA, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, elekomsport.ro, Telekom Sport 1 Romania, Look Sport+, Match! Football 3, matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru, Match TV, Arena Sport 1P, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, C More Sweden, Blue Sport, AIS PLAY, Exxen, Megogo, BT Sport Ultimate, Paramount+, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN.com, UniMás, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, CBS, FPT Play

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.