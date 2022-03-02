With one domestic cup success under their belt, Liverpool’s eyes turn to another against Norwich in the FA Cup tonight. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds lifted their first trophy since July 2020 on Sunday in scenes that were sorely missed as players and fans alike celebrated what we all hope will be the first of many this season.

And the next chance to forge a path to Wembley comes tonight in the fifth round of the FA Cup, with Norwich the visitors with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.

Jurgen Klopp has never seen his side progress beyond this stage of the competition but will be eager to change that and make it to the last eight, played later this month.

Time to keep the good times rolling!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 8.15pm (GMT) – or 3.15pm in New York, 12.15pm in Los Angeles, 7.15am (Thursday) in Sydney, 12.15am (Thursday) in Dubai and 11.15pm in Nairobi.

The match gets underway at 8.15pm (GMT) – or 3.15pm in New York, 12.15pm in Los Angeles, 7.15am (Thursday) in Sydney, 12.15am (Thursday) in Dubai and 11.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Norwich is being shown live on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub in the UK which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Norwich and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest FA Cup game of the season on the following channels worldwide:

