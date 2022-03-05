After 10 days without league action, Liverpool’s opportunity to pile more pressure on the leaders comes again top-four hopefuls West Ham. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds have enjoyed an 11-game winning streak in all competitions and can add to that today with a valuable three points against David Moyes’ side, who have one win from their last four.

But having inflicted one of Liverpool’s two defeats this season, Jurgen Klopp knows that his team will need to be on their toes to ensure they do not fall to a similar fate at Anfield.

The Hammers have lost on their last four visits to Liverpool’s turf by an aggregate scoreline of 13-4 – now it’s time for the Reds to add to that today to keep Man City‘s lead at three points.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (GMT) – or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 4.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 9.30pm in Dubai and 8.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on NBC and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. West Ham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Premier League game on the following channels worldwide:

