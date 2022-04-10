Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
10 key things to know ahead of Liverpool vs. Benfica

A night under the Anfield lights awaits for Liverpool and Benfica, with the Reds only 90 minutes away from a place in the Champions League semi-final for the third time under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool vs. Benfica

Champions League Quarter-Final Second Leg | Anfield
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | 8pm (BST)

The Reds put themselves in a strong position to progress thanks to a 3-1 win in the first leg but will know there can be no resting on their laurels with stakes as high as these.

After all, the Portuguese side will arrive at Anfield with nothing to lose.

Klopp’s side head into the European meeting off the back of a taxing 2-2 draw with Man City that keeps the title race very much alive as three competitions remain on the spin.

Here are 10 key things to know ahead of Wednesday’s match.

 

1. Benfica rest up

LISBON, PORTUGAL - APRIL 05: Darwin Nunez of S.L. Benfica celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at Estadio da Luz on April 05, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues - UEFA)

While Liverpool went strong against Man City, Benfica had the opportunity to ring the changes on Saturday with the trip to Anfield in mind.

Nelson Verissimo’s side welcomed Belenenses SAD and made six changes to the XI from Liverpool’s visit earlier in the week, with key players handed the chance to rest up.

Julian Weigl, Rafa Silva, Goncalo Ramos, Gilberto and Alex Grimaldo were all left out, while Jan Vertonghen was made to miss out due to suspension.

Although conceding first, Benfica struck three times before the hour mark thanks to a Darwin Nunez hat-trick and safely saw out the game for a 3-1 win, with Adel Taarabt, Everton and Nunez also having their minutes managed.

 

2. How could they line up?

LISBON, PORTUGAL - APRIL 05: S.L. Benfica players pose for a team photo prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at Estadio da Luz on April 05, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues - UEFA)

With no suspensions picked up from the first leg, despite seven players being on the edge, the Reds can expect a full-strength Benfica, on their sixth Anfield visit in club history.

And it could very well be a similar XI that greeted Liverpool in Portugal on Merseyside, but Rafa Silva is to take no part “due to a minor physical discomfort.”

As abovementioned, the rest and ability to manage the squad’s minutes will see Benfica arrive with fresh legs, which cannot be said for the spine of Liverpool’s side.

Possible Benfica XI: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Vertonghen, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Goncalves, Weigl, Taarabt, Everton; Ramos, Nunez

 

3. A fully fit Reds squad?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 10, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (R) celebrates with team-mate Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' after scoring the second equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Klopp acknowledged the Reds’ weekend fixture was a battle of two heavyweights and it will have taken something out of the side, but no new injuries, thankfully, emerged from the clash.

Takumi Minamino, Harvey Elliott, Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were the ones left out on Sunday at the expense of a fit and firing squad but an extended bench could herald a return.

The manager hinted at changes as there is a “need to have a look at who is fresh enough for this game,” and there could be up to six.

 

4. Klopp’s possible XI

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's Naby Keita (R) and Luis Díaz (L) celebrate after the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

One can expect changes for this one after a fierce battle at the Etihad, with fresh legs on hand across each department.

Ibrahima Konate looks the obvious choice to come in for Joel Matip while Naby Keita could again feature against the Portuguese side alongside Curtis Jones.

While Thiago is one of the first names on the team sheet, he has started the last three and could instead be turned to as an option off the bench, much like Jordan Henderson.

Up front, there is certainly an argument for Mohamed Salah to be handed a breather with Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino then making up the forward line.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Jones; Mane, Diaz, Firmino

 

5. An eye elsewhere

NYON, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 18: The result of the draw is displayed on the screen during the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 Quarter-finals and Semi-finals Draws at the UEFA headquarters, The House of European Football, on March 18, 2022, in Nyon, Switzerland. (Photo by Pierre Albouy - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The winner of this tie will meet the victor of Bayern Munich and Villarreal, and it was the latter who sprung a surprise in the first leg to take a one-goal advantage to Germany.

The two play on Tuesday evening and Liverpool will know what is to await in the semi-finals before kickoff, but they must first complete the job.

The Reds have played both clubs in European competition under Klopp, the Spanish side in the Europa League semi-finals in 2016 and Bayern in the last 16 in 2019 – Liverpool won both ties.

 

6. ‘We want to win everything’

Alisson has been a rock for Liverpool again this season and while he’s not been needed in a goalscoring capacity, at least not yet, he’s eager to do anything to life more trophies:

“We have the target of achieving in all the finals, playing as many games as possible for us in the season.

“So we want to win everything. We are ready for that.

“Of course, it’s not easy. Of course, we sometimes feel tired. But you need to put in your mind that you have energy enough to deal with every challenge.”

 

7. Did you know?

Alan Hansen, Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness celebrate with the cup, 1978 (Picture by Peter Robinson EMPICS Sport)

We’re all for good omens at this stage of the season.

And we wouldn’t mind this one playing out again as the last two times Liverpool and Benfica have met in the quarter-finals of the European Cup, the Reds have gone on to lift the trophy.

That was back in 1978 and 1984, and now Klopp’s side have put themselves in a great position to make it three from three.

 

8. ‘It’s Anfield’

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp warned Benfica of what awaits them at Anfield as he spoke of what he expects as they look to overturn the Reds’ 3-1 lead:

“I don’t know [what they will do], but I know what I would do: I would go for it, full throttle.

“Put us under pressure, try to score early. If not, score a bit later and that what we expect.

“Bad news for Benfica, it’s Anfield. They not only play against us but the whole crowd. It’s cool but we hope we can use that.

“We want to be the one team that nobody wants to play against, hopefully, we can be that tomorrow night.”

 

9. A first for the ref

HERNING, DENMARK - Wednesday, December 9, 2020: Referee Franc?ois Letexier checks a VAR review before awarding FC Midtjylland a penalty during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between FC Midtjylland and Liverpool FC at the Herning Arena. (Pic by Lars Møller/Propaganda)

The referee for the occasion is Serdar Gözübüyük, from the Netherlands.

He has never overseen Liverpool or Benfica before in European competition, and in his three Champions League matches this season, he has issued 13 yellow cards and one red.

It makes for an average of at least four yellow cards per game and he’s not too shy on the whistle as he averages over 22 fouls per game.

 

10. The rights are with BT Sport

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 8, 2022: Liverpool supporters' banner of Mohamed Salah on the Spion Kop before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and FC Internazionale Milano at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool’s second leg meeting with Benfica is live on BT Sport 3 in the UK, with coverage starting at 7.15pm (BST) ahead of the 8pm kickoff.

But if you fancy more of a biased Liverpool opinion then This Is Anfield’s matchday live blog is the place for you, with Dan Clubbe to have you covered ahead of kickoff and throughout the match from 7.15pm!

