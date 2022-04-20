Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
A little Kop fun & Fergie’s sour face – 5 things fans are talking about after Liverpool 4-0 Man United

Liverpool were electric and on a completely different universe, let alone planet, to Man United as they hit them for four at Anfield – leaving plenty for fans to savour.

With the Premier League back on the Reds’ agenda, Jurgen Klopp‘s side wasted no time in laying their intentions bare under the Anfield lights.

Luis Diaz got the goalscoring ball rolling to finish off an exquisite team move before Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both got in on the action.

As Liverpool moved two points clear at the top of the table, with Man City to play on Wednesday, Man United drifted further from the lofty target of a top-four spot.

And as the Reds nonchalantly secured Champions League football next season with eyes on a greater prize, they also sent their old foes home with their tail between their legs once more.

It left plenty for fans to revel in after the 90 minutes across social media, including goal reactions, the Dalgish-Ferguson juxtaposition and a little Kop fun.

 

Volume Anfield

We enjoyed the Old Trafford edition back in October and now we get to enjoy the Anfield one, with Sir Kenny Dalglish having a wry grin as Sir Alex Ferguson looks to instead have a sour taste in his mouth.

It was not always this way but after a 9-0 aggregate this season, there’s no chance this would pass us by:

It’s the little things in life…

 

We were all James Milner!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 19, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool’s second on the night was something else entirely, a goal that saw 10 players take a touch and that ended with Salah ending his run without an open play goal.

But in equal measure, it was Mane’s stunning curled ball over the top of the defender, with his first touch may we add, that made it what it was.

And Milner will not have been alone in his reaction to the passage of play!

This team really know how to create those ‘wow’ moments!

 

A little Kop fun

There’s not much to add to this, just sit back and enjoy!

 

Untouchable Thiago

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 19, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara applauds the supporters as he celebrates beating Manchester United 4-0 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Is it still ok to be in the pinch-me Thiago is a Red phase? The man is in a league all of his own and triggers involuntary sounds of appreciation from all.

The No. 6 was more than worthy of his standing ovation as he left the pitch, a magician at work:

And if you were worried he picked up a little something at the end of the match, don’t worry he had just ripped his pants!

 

Imagine Being Us

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 19, 2022: Liverpool supporters applaud on seven minutes, as a mark of respect for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo who lost a new born son earlier in the week, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Does it get any better than this? These are special days, ones not to take for granted.

Klopp’s side are delivering week in and week out, what a ride it is – and still to be yet!

Imagine being us.

