Liverpool were electric and on a completely different universe, let alone planet, to Man United as they hit them for four at Anfield – leaving plenty for fans to savour.

With the Premier League back on the Reds’ agenda, Jurgen Klopp‘s side wasted no time in laying their intentions bare under the Anfield lights.

Luis Diaz got the goalscoring ball rolling to finish off an exquisite team move before Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both got in on the action.

As Liverpool moved two points clear at the top of the table, with Man City to play on Wednesday, Man United drifted further from the lofty target of a top-four spot.

And as the Reds nonchalantly secured Champions League football next season with eyes on a greater prize, they also sent their old foes home with their tail between their legs once more.

It left plenty for fans to revel in after the 90 minutes across social media, including goal reactions, the Dalgish-Ferguson juxtaposition and a little Kop fun.

Volume Anfield

We enjoyed the Old Trafford edition back in October and now we get to enjoy the Anfield one, with Sir Kenny Dalglish having a wry grin as Sir Alex Ferguson looks to instead have a sour taste in his mouth.

It was not always this way but after a 9-0 aggregate this season, there’s no chance this would pass us by:

They’ve done that Fergie-Dalglish thing again pic.twitter.com/rX2RNjwvpx — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 19, 2022

Fergie can’t catch a break????? pic.twitter.com/2C7AaSeMGy — Diaz stan (@tashaaa2000) April 19, 2022

It’s the little things in life…

We were all James Milner!

Liverpool’s second on the night was something else entirely, a goal that saw 10 players take a touch and that ended with Salah ending his run without an open play goal.

But in equal measure, it was Mane’s stunning curled ball over the top of the defender, with his first touch may we add, that made it what it was.

And Milner will not have been alone in his reaction to the passage of play!

? @JamesMilner was all of us after our second goal ? pic.twitter.com/q2J0Z0e3Sb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2022

This team really know how to create those ‘wow’ moments!

A little Kop fun

There’s not much to add to this, just sit back and enjoy!

This is it in case it didnt get shown on the telly. ? pic.twitter.com/U9owv1lx8P — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) April 20, 2022

Untouchable Thiago

Is it still ok to be in the pinch-me Thiago is a Red phase? The man is in a league all of his own and triggers involuntary sounds of appreciation from all.

The No. 6 was more than worthy of his standing ovation as he left the pitch, a magician at work:

Thiago Alcantara is playing a different fucking sport here to everyone else — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) April 19, 2022

Peter Drury on Thiago Alcantara : "This man does things with football which ought to be illegal" pic.twitter.com/GSpK7JyGgt — Trig (@Kharlerh) April 19, 2022

He usually has to do more to earn the space to play than he did tonight but goodness me what a footballer Thiago Alcantara is. Eyes in the back of his head and the talent to put the ball wherever he wants to. Some combination. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) April 19, 2022

Watching Thiago here feels like some kind of spiritual experience. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 19, 2022

And if you were worried he picked up a little something at the end of the match, don’t worry he had just ripped his pants!

Imagine Being Us

Does it get any better than this? These are special days, ones not to take for granted.

Klopp’s side are delivering week in and week out, what a ride it is – and still to be yet!

One day you’ll look back on this as the time of your life. Soak up every minute of it. #LFC — Peter McDowall (@Petermcdowall10) April 19, 2022

Absolutely irresistible football from start to finish. Took the absolute piss out of them. Aggregate score of 9-0 against them this season. They didn't get near us. Thiago untouchable on another planet. So many positives from that. Same again Sunday red men! Imagine being us ? pic.twitter.com/CqY8R7xPm3 — D ? (@decayingcactus) April 19, 2022

Just had a text off a good friend of mine. "I can't believe what I'm seeing. I never want it to end." I think it sums up most Liverpool fans' feelings right now. However this season ends, the ride these players have taken supporters on is truly incredible.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 19, 2022

Imagine being us.