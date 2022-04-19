With seven games to go in the Premier League, the title race is to be determined by the smallest of margins Adam Lallana is hoping to help turn the odds in Liverpool’s favour this week.

After Jurgen Klopp‘s side progressed to the FA Cup final at the expense of Man City, Liverpool now have the chance to place pressure on their title rivals with a win over Man United.

The Reds play on Tuesday night, 24 hours before City host Brighton – a side that is, of course, home to former Red Lallana.

Liverpool know they have to be near perfect until the end of the season while also hoping Pep Guardiola’s side makes a misstep in their run-in if No. 20 is to land at Anfield this season.

Brighton is their latest hurdle to clear, a side that has registered a 2-1 win at Arsenal and a 1-0 win at Tottenham in the last 10 days to push themselves into the top half of the table.

And now Lallana is eager to make it three on the spin to not only help propel Brighton to their best ever points haul in the Premier League, but also lend a helping hand to his former club.

“It’s wide open. It’s a great year in the Premier League,” Lallana told Sussex Express.

“There’s tough teams week in week out. We are one of them [and have caused] upsets this year against big teams.

“Hopefully we can get one more on Wednesday night against City for my old team.”

It’s a helping hand Liverpool would not hesitate in taking but the Reds must first hold up their end of the bargain against United and then again against Everton.

The history books do not make for promising reading regarding Brighton‘s chances against City with one win and eight defeats in nine league meetings, but in this league, anything can happen.

“The last three performances have been nothing short of excellent,” Lallana said of Brighton, question is can they make it an Arsenal, Tottenham and Man City treble on Wednesday night?