Jurgen Klopp has rotated his squad as Liverpool host Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals, with a host of key names rested for the FA Cup semi-final.

The Reds face another pivotal week as they face Benfica in Europe and Man City in the cup, with Klopp mindful of utilising his squad depth.

After shuffling in a number of fringe figures for the first-leg win in Lisbon last week, the manager has taken a similar approach while still fielding a side capable of another convincing result.

Alisson makes his 10th Champions League start of the season, as the only ever-present in the Champions League side.

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas make up the back four, with Jordan Henderson shielding as the No. 6.

It is the first time the back four of Gomez, Matip, Konate and Tsimikas have started together, with Virgil van Dijk among those rested.

Joining Henderson in midfield are Naby Keita and James Milner, while Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino make up the attack.

With Klopp able – and likely – to make five changes throughout the night, he has the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Thiago in reserve on the bench.

Divock Origi returns to the matchday squad along with Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Takumi Minamino left out entirely.

Benfica interim manager Nelson Verissimo has made only one change from the first leg, with Diogo Goncalves replacing the injured Rafa Silva.

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Diaz, Jota, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Robertson, Origi, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Goncalves, Ramos, Everton; Nunez

Substitutes: Leite, Meite, Seferovic, Yaremchuk, Mario, Lazaro, Radonjic, Dias, Almeida, Bernardo, Alvaro, Morato