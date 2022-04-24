Jurgen Klopp has made two changes in his starting lineup for the Merseyside derby, as Liverpool host relegation-threatened Everton in the Premier League.

The Reds can again close the gap between them and Man City to just one point with a win against their city rivals, who are in the relegation zone as it stands.

But with Villarreal to come in the Champions League in midweek, Klopp has continued to rotate his squad.

Alisson starts, again, behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho keeps his place in midfield, and is joined by Naby Keita and Thiago.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane take their positions in attack alongside Diogo Jota.

Luis Diaz, Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi are among the substitutes at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino yet to return from injury.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Jones, Diaz, Origi

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Allan; Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison; Gray

Substitutes: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli, Price