Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Naby Keita during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Everton: 2 changes with Keita back in

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes in his starting lineup for the Merseyside derby, as Liverpool host relegation-threatened Everton in the Premier League.

The Reds can again close the gap between them and Man City to just one point with a win against their city rivals, who are in the relegation zone as it stands.

But with Villarreal to come in the Champions League in midweek, Klopp has continued to rotate his squad.

Alisson starts, again, behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho keeps his place in midfield, and is joined by Naby Keita and Thiago.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane take their positions in attack alongside Diogo Jota.

Luis Diaz, Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi are among the substitutes at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino yet to return from injury.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Jones, Diaz, Origi

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Allan; Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison; Gray

Substitutes: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli, Price

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments