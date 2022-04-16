Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Man City: Diaz and Keita start amid 7 changes!

Liverpool are back at Wembley and Jurgen Klopp has named a strong XI against Man City, making seven changes from midweek as Luis Diaz starts.

The Reds arrive in the FA Cup semi-final off the back of two topsy-turvy draws in the space of six days, first against City and then Benfica.

Spirits are still high with plenty to fight for and today is no different, with a place in the FA Cup final for the first time since 2012 on the line.

Liverpool will know a tough afternoon awaits having traded blows with Man City only last week, but a winner must be decided today either inside 90 minutes, extra time or via a penalty shootout.

And Alisson will be key in that very pursuit, starting behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Fabinho and Thiago are both back in the XI and are joined by Naby Keita.

And to lead the line at Wembley is Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

A nine-man bench is available to Klopp once more today, as is the use of five substitutes — and Liverpool are not short on game-changing options should they need them.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Matip, Gomez, Jones, Milner, Henderson, Jota, Firmino

Man City: Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Bernardo, Foden; Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

Substitutes: Ederson, Dias, Gundogan, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Delap, Lavia

