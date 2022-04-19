Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates with team-mate Luis Díaz after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Man United: 2 changes as Salah starts again

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jurgen Klopp has started Mohamed Salah for the Premier League clash at home to Man United tonight, with the manager only making two changes from the FA Cup.

The Reds are back for another high-profile tie just three days after the FA Cup semi-final triumph over Man City, this time hosting United in the league.

Despite a Merseyside derby still to come this weekend in a ridiculous run of fixtures, Klopp has stuck with most of his starting lineup from Wembley.

Alisson remains a consistent starter, while Joel Matip is back in defence alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho will patrol as defensive midfielder, supported by Jordan Henderson and Thiago.

The front three from the semi-final is retained, with Salah starting alongside Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.

Roberto Firmino misses out with a minor foot injury, while there is no place in the squad for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott or Takumi Minamino.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Origi, Jota

Man United: De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Jones; Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, Matic, Dalot; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford

Substitutes: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, McTominay, Garnacho, Sancho

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments