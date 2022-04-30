Liverpool have an early start today and Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to plot Newcastle‘s downfall, with Joe Gomez one of those to get the nod at St James’ Park.

As for reasons to smile, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have delivered plenty in recent weeks with an 11-game unbeaten streak and a new contract for the manager to keep him at Anfield until 2026.

The Reds have been insatiable and that must continue against an in-form Newcastle, with the chance to move two points ahead of Man City again on the cards ahead of their late Saturday kickoff.

And aiming for his 26th clean sheet in all competitions is Alisson, who starts behind Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson is positioned between James Milner and Naby Keita.

Finally, Luis Diaz will be aiming to add to his tally, as too Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

Klopp has a nine-man bench to turn to throughout, which includes the likes of Thiago and Mo Salah.

Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Burn Schar, Targett; Shelvey, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Willock

Substitutes: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Manquillo, Ritchie, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff, Wood

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Jota, Diaz, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Elliott, Salah