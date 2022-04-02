The biggest month of the season yet starts here, against Watford, and Jurgen Klopp has been able to name a strong XI for the occasion – with Trent Alexander-Arnold fit enough for the bench.

This is the first of eight, possibly nine, games in the month of April and stakes are high from the get-go with a win today to move the Reds to the top of the table.

It may prove temporary with Man City making the trek to Burnley later in the day, but it’s a vital step forward for Klopp’s side as the business end of the campaign starts its unrelenting run.

Liverpool returned from the international break with no new fitness concerns, leaving the manager with a near full-strength squad to select from – aside from only Naby Keita.

And to help guide the Reds to another win is, Alisson who is joined by Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson to make up the back five.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson holds down the No. 6 role with Curtis Jones and Thiago sitting on either side.

Finally, Mohamed Salah starts against one of his favourite clubs to score against and is joined by Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

With a healthy squad in tow, Klopp has an enviable substitutes bench to turn to if and when he chooses, including Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Fabinho and Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Jota, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diaz, Mane

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Sissoko, Kucka; Hernandez, Sarr, Pedro

Substitutes: Bachmann, Ngakia, Kayembe, Cleverley, Dennis, Sema, Cathcart, King, Masina