The date for Liverpool’s final away game of the season, at Southampton, has finally been confirmed.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were due to travel to the south coast to play the Saints on Sunday, May 15, but that was postponed due to the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 14.

The game could only ever be moved to the midweek thereafter, owing to Liverpool having midweek fixtures every week until then due to continued involvement in the Champions League and the Aston Villa game having been rearranged for the League Cup final earlier in the season.

The match at St. Mary’s, which is the final away game of the season, will now take place on Tuesday, May 17, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Liverpool’s remaining fixtures

Newcastle (A) – April 30

Villarreal (A) – May 3

Tottenham (H) – May 7

Aston Villa (A) – May 10

FA Cup Final – May 14

Southampton (A) – May 17

Wolves (H) – May 22

Potential Champions League final – May 28

The Reds will then finish the domestic season at home to Wolves on Sunday, May 22, with hopefully a Champions League final to come the weekend after that.

Liverpool are therefore due four days off before their Premier League closer, but only two days between the FA Cup final and the trip to Southampton.