On Monday night reports emerged that Man City have agreed to fork out £500,000 a week to land Erling Haaland, “crazy” figures that exemplify why Jurgen Klopp was quick to dismiss links.

The 21-year-old has long been expected to depart Borussia Dortmund this summer, the question was simply which club would be prepared to put together a lucrative financial package.

While an initial transfer fee in the region of £63 million is more than reasonable for a talent such as his, it only makes up part of the financial commitment to secure his signature.

But Man City have not baulked at the figures, with the Daily Mail reporting that they have agreed “terms with the player’s representatives” that amount to more than £500,000 a week.

Haaland has not been short of suitors after 82 goals in 85 appearances for Dortmund, with Real Madrid and PSG also readily namechecked in reports as interested parties.

Liverpool had previously been tied to the Norweigan forward but earlier this month Klopp was quick to rule the club out of the race as the figures tied to the deal were “something I honestly don’t want.”

“We will not be going near there,” Klopp told Sport Bild. “The numbers being mentioned out there are crazy. We have nothing to do with them. No chance.

“To be honest, that’s something I honestly don’t want. That’s no fun at all.”

When you add the agent fees, transfer fee and his wages, the duration of a deal would set a club back well over £290 million and Klopp’s stance comes as no surprise, even if he does feel Haaland is “a force of nature.”

But, of course, Man City operate on a different plane as they look to give Pep Guardiola the striker he has longed for.