Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Fabinho & Diaz show off dance moves – Best photos as LFC edge closer to semi-final

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool had to weather a storm after seeing their performance level drop, but their quality shone when it needed to to take a 3-1 advantage over Benfica back to Anfield.

The journey to the Champions League semi-final started in Lisbon for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, with Liverpool able to take a fully fit squad along with them.

The manager was able to rotate, making six changes from the win over Watford, and the freshness made itself known as the Reds dominated the first half.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk leads his side out before the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Ibrahima Konate made sure it was reflected on the scoreboard with a thumping header, marking his first goal for the club in style as he ran off toward the corner flag.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté celebrates after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Fabinho‘s knee slide was a little less gracious than his teammate, but there were plenty of smiles for Ibou and an early lead.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté celebrates after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Then came a goal that epitomises this side, winning the ball back high up before Trent Alexander-Arnold expertly picked out Luis Diaz who, in turn, laid on Sadio Mane for a simple finish.

Exquisite.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané scores the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (L) celebrates with team-mate captain Virgil van Dijk after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And the last two to touch the ball before the No. 10’s finish rightly took time to celebrate with one another.

It’s still hard to believe that Diaz has only been a Red for just over two months.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz (L) and Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrate the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp smiles during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Klopp had plenty to smile about until his side came out for the second half and they then had to weather a storm, allowing the game to get away from them.

Darwin Nunez pegged one back to make it 2-1 as the hosts grew in confidence, only for Diaz to add one more touch of quality as he rounded the ‘keeper to restore the two-goal buffer.

Check out those dance moves!

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz runs past Benfica's goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos to score the third goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz (R) dances with team-mate Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (L) as he celebrates after scoring the third goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was all love from Diaz, but the Benfica supporters certainly showed theirs a little differently…

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's xxxx during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While not a consistent performance across the 90 minutes, it is a result that takes Liverpool one step closer to a place in the semi-final with a job still left to do at Anfield.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Before then, there’s a ‘little’ trip to Man City that awaits in the Premier League and that will have Liverpool’s full attention – another big week ahead, Reds! Embrace it.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments