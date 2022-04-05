Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Fans fume as “Manchester’s” referee and VAR confirmed for Man City vs. Liverpool

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The match officials for Liverpool’s all-important title clash with Man City on April 10 have been confirmed, with fans furious at the appointments for ref and VAR.

The Reds head to the Etihad on Sunday looking to take a huge advantage in their pursuit of the Premier League title, with only a point separating them and City.

Having closed a gap that was, at one stage, as wide as 14 points, Liverpool are still in with a chance of sealing a quadruple this season, with hopes of more silverware in the league, Champions League and FA Cup.

City and Liverpool are, undoubtedly, the two best sides in England, and as such, the highest standard of officiating is required this weekend.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 13, 2021: Referee Anthony Taylor looks at the VAR monitor before disallowing a penalty for Liverpool during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Unfortunately, many supporters have been left frustrated after the Premier League confirmed Manchester-born duo Anthony Taylor and Paul Tierney will be referee and VAR respectively.

Andre Marriner will be fourth official, with Gary Beswick and Andy Nunn linesmen, while Timothy Wood will support Tierney in the VAR booth.

Tierney has become hugely unpopular with Liverpool fans, along with Jurgen Klopp himself, who told him “I have no problems with any referees, only you,” after an abysmal showing in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham in December.

Taking to social media in reaction, supporters have widely criticised the appointments…

In reality, there could have been controversy in any appointment for such a high-profile game, such is the partisan nature of supporting a football club – and, it must be said, the shocking standard of refereeing throughout the Premier League.

But it is certainly questionable whether Taylor and in particular Tierney should be involved in such a tie, not only due to their ties to Greater Manchester, but also performances this season.

Tierney was involved in the staggering call not to award Everton a penalty for Rodri’s handball in their 1-0 loss to City in February – though VAR Chris Kavanagh was largely at fault that day.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments