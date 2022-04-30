Jurgen Klopp‘s side have another chance to set a club record with a victory today, against an opponent that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are both fond of.

Liverpool have scored 43 Premier League goals at St James’ Park – the most they have netted at any other away ground in the era – also scored 43 at the three different grounds Tottenham have used.

And to ease your mind, Liverpool have scored 40 away league goals so far this campaign. It is their second-biggest tally ever registered in a Premier League season.

Their record in a single season is the 48 scored in 2013/14.

50 up x2?

Jordan Henderson is one game away from becoming the first Liverpool player to appear in 50 games for the club this season.

Diogo Jota, meanwhile, could record his 50th league appearance for the club.

Another club record?!

Liverpool’s next win will see them set a club record of 44 victories in a single season (including penalty shoot-outs).

The likely trio?

Mo Salah has six goals in nine appearances against the Magpies for the Reds, and against Eddie Howe managed teams, he has nine goals in seven games.

Divock Origi has scored in each of his last two visits to St James’ Park, while Sadio Mane has scored four times in his nine Liverpool appearances against the Magpies.

The No. 10 also has four goals in his last four games this season in all competitions and six in his last seven.

Magpies riding the wave

Eddie Howe was named as Newcastle manager on November 8, 2021. Since his appointment the Magpies have won 11 of their 23 league games, drawing five and losing seven (38 points out of 69).

In 2022, only Liverpool have won more Premier League points than Newcastle; they have won 10 of their last 14 league matches.

Newcastle have now won their last six home games. Not since 2004, in the days under Bobby Robson, have they won as many in succession at St James’ Park.

Today’s referee

Andre Marriner will take charge of a game between these teams for the ninth time, and the sixth time at St James’ Park. Overall, Liverpool have won three, Newcastle two and there have been three draws.

Ex-Red Jonjo Shelvey was sent off by today’s referee in Newcastle’s 2-3 home defeat to Tottenham last October.

This Season’s Scorers

Newcastle: Wilson 6, Saint-Maximin 5, Bruno Guimaraes 4, Joelinton 4, Fraser 2, Schar 2, Shelvey 2, Trippier 2, Willock 2, Wood 2, Almiron 1, Hayden 1, Hendrick 1, Lascelles 1, S. Longstaff 1, Manquillo 1, Murphy 1, own goals 2

Liverpool: Salah 30, Jota 21, Mane 20, Firmino 11, Minamino 9, Fabinho 7, Origi 6, Diaz 4, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Konate 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Van Dijk 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Robertson 2, Thiago 2, Elliott 1, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Matip 1, own goals 2

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).