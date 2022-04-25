Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“I don’t take it for granted” – Divock Origi shows why he will be missed at Liverpool

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Divock Origi scored his sixth goal of the season in his 16th appearance on Sunday, with the outgoing Liverpool striker insisting he “doesn’t take it for granted.”

It has been a challenging campaign for Origi, often serving as fifth- or sixth-choice forward, but after a barren spell in 2020/21, he has made a big impact regardless.

The Belgian has only made five starts in all competitions, coming off the bench another 11 times, but with six goals and three assists in that time, he is averaging a direct goal contribution every 62.6 minutes.

His latest goal came in Sunday’s Merseyside derby, introduced on the hour and playing a big part in Andy Robertson‘s opener before heading home the result-clincher.

It was almost certainly his last derby, with a free transfer to AC Milan expected this summer, and speaking to LFCTV after the game, Origi was in a philosophical mood.

“I would say it’s, first of all, a special game,” he explained, having tied Robbie Fowler for the joint-second most Premier League goals against Everton in Liverpool’s history (six).

“It’s a joy to be able to play here. We’ve worked hard to be in this position, to be able to compete for all prizes.

“For me, it’s just prepping and playing football.

“In the end, I’m grateful that opportunities come in these games – it makes it even more special and puts us in a good momentum for the season as well.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 14, 2021: Liverpool's (L-R) Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Divock Origi during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Few could begrudge Origi for opting to leave Liverpool upon the expiry of his contract this summer, given he has only started more than seven games for the club in one of the last five seasons.

But the club will certainly miss having a squad player of his calibre, with the 27-year-old outlining how he has been consistently able to make an impact despite his lack of minutes.

“For me as a player, it’s staying ready, trying to do extra work, to level up what you maybe missed in game time, and then coming in and making plays,” he said.

“In football, you cannot know what happens before the game, you can just get as well-prepared as possible.

“Once you know that you’re prepared you can come in and enjoy the game. That’s what happened today.

“Obviously the goal is to help the team, so that’s the most important thing.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool’s Divock Origi scores their second goal against Everton during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 240th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

Origi added: “It’s unbelievable. Honestly, I don’t take it for granted.

“It’s such a pleasure to be able to play football at the highest level.

“To win these games for the club means so much, for me means so much.

“So after the game you can look back, be happy, but especially now take it, put it in the baggage and take it for the next game – and hopefully keep the momentum going!”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments