There are no shortage of methods when it comes to a manager extracting the most from their players, and Arne Slot demonstrated his proclivity when he sent players to kickboxing classes.

As time goes on, we’re learning more about Slot and how he operates – both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

He has made a positive start at Anfield, the best he could have hoped for, but has made it abundantly clear that the true tests are still around the corner.

What we have learned in the games to date is that the duels will remain a key point of focus for the Dutchman having readily referenced team and individual success.

Therefore, we can’t be surprised by the tactics he used with former players.

Holmgren Pedersen, Slot’s former right-back at Feyenoord, has revealed that he was one of a handful of players chosen to take kickboxing classes to find that extra one percent.

“I think we were three or four players he selected,” Holmgren told NRK. “It was really mostly for the mental, that the pain threshold should rise since we are in quite a few duels.

“In addition, it was good training, so we only got in better shape. I would say that it helped.

“At first, I thought like this, “Do I need to go to boxing training?” But then I also thought it sounded kind of cool.

“I haven’t tried a lot of martial arts and such before in my life, so it really just sounds like a bit of fun. I wanted to try.”

The question is, did it have the desired results? Norway’s Pedersen certainly feels it did.

“It actually helped that you became a little more ‘crazy’ in your head,” he explained.

“After being punched in the face for a year straight there, you somehow don’t get scared if the ball hits you in the face a bit, or if you get an elbow, or something. You kind of just go all in.”

Definitely had the desired effect, then!

Liverpool’s squad is not unfamiliar with turning over every stone in the pursuit of success, but we wonder what new ideas Slot will have for his current group of players in the months and years to come.