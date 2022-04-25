If there’s any tune you’ve got stuck in your head, it may start with ‘Jurgen said to me…’ and you would not be alone as the manager also can’t shake his new song.

The tune of the Beatles’ ‘I Feel Fine’ has become the backdrop to Liverpool’s relentless run-in this season, with fans belting out Jurgen Klopp‘s new song both home and away.

Quickly going viral on social media earlier this month, its prevalence at games and in the minds of Liverpool supporters near and far has grown exponentially.

It has quickly become a fan favourite and it’s not hard to see why, and even the manager himself has it playing over in his mind when he is not being serenaded by Reds in person.

Jurgen said to me you know,

We’ll win the Premier League you know,

He said so,

I’m in love with him and I feel fine… I’m so glad, that Jurgen is a Red,

I’m so glad, he delivered what he said

And while he has always had reservations about fans singing his name, as is his nature, Klopp could not hide his love for the new tune.

“I love the song, I really love it,” Klopp told Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher.

“If my name is in it, I’m not 100 percent sure about [how much it should be sung], but I love the song.

“In Germany, we call it an earworm – I don’t get it out, that happened a little bit!

“They sing it a little bit too often, so maybe I don’t like this kind of attention too much!”

But his wife Ulla, who was in the away end at Man City, has no problem joining in on what is now no doubt a family favourite as the manager also revealed his team have put their own twist on it.

“Definitely [my wife was singing it]! My boys love it as well. It’s cool, it’s an honour,” Klopp said.

“It’s a Beatles song, what more can you do. The players sang it on the bus, but they put in Joel [Matip] – ‘I’m so glad that Joel is a Red’.

“I’m really glad that Joel is a Red as well! It’s a good one but after a while, I think there will come other songs and mix it up a bit more.

“It was a lot in the last game [vs. United]. I don’t understand the lyrics all of the time, but now I know the lyrics so now I know it’s that song.

“It’s an honour and it’s a cool one.”

The honour is all ours, Jurgen.