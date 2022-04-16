Jurgen Klopp was a delighted figure post-match after Liverpool booked their place in the FA Cup final, meaning the quadruple talk just got that bit louder.

The Reds’ dominant first-half performance was enough to see them inflict a rare defeat on Pep Guardiola’s side, with Ibrahima Konate and a double from Sadio Mane sealing the 3-2 win.

There was a late scare as City had nothing to lose, but Liverpool left Klopp with a big smile on his face and with his first shot at lifting the FA Cup in May.

While the nervy end could have been avoided had Liverpool taken advantage of further chances on the counter, the goal was achieved and at this stage of this season is it all that matters.

“I think the first half was one of best we ever played, we did all the right stuff, scored in all the right moments, a really incredible game in the first half. I loved each second of it,” Klopp told BBC Sport.

“The second half started with a goal for Man City and then it opened up – the quality of City is insane and you could see it was a much more open game.

“We had our situations, we had our counter-attacks which we didn’t use and we can close the game there.

“We respect the quality of City so much. It’s so difficult to win against them but because it’s these boys in the dressing room we have a chance – and that’s enough for me to give it a try.

“It’s not a statement really, we are in a final…We don’t use it as a statement, we just wanted to get to a final and that’s what happened.”

As for the talk surrounding the quadruple which is still very much alive, Klopp continues to be baffled by the narrative but is embracing the busy schedule that awaits to make it happen.

“The quadruple talks, I can’t believe it. With this game now we have another game which means we get [Southampton away] in the midweek,” Klopp said.

“So I’m not sure we have a full week before the last matchday, it’s all difficult but who cares?

“We wanted to go to the final, we knew about the problems but qualifying for the finals makes [the quadruple] more difficult, but it’s the only way to do it. A strange situation!

“All good, we are over the moon. Maybe we beat the strongest and best football team in the world and that’s a pretty special moment.”