Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Roberto Firmino is “getting better and better” after a foot injury, but is in the ‘maybe’ category for featuring against Everton on Sunday.

The Brazilian was absent from Liverpool’s matchday squad in their convincing 4-0 win over Man United earlier in the week after picking up the issue in his cameo outing in the FA Cup semi-final.

He watched on as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz all notched a goal and an assist in midweek, with Diogo Jota also getting in on the fun late on.

Klopp had hoped that the pain would subside and Firmino would recover in time for Everton‘s visit to Anfield on Sunday, and he remains in the “maybe” category, needing to first get through training.

“Bobby getting better and better,” Klopp said. “It’s uncomfortable, painful. Today is his first day back on the pitch, still two days to go. So maybe.

“If Bobby gives the thumbs up then he will be involved but if not we wait another few days. After that, I think it should be possible.”

The No. 9 was Liverpool’s sole injury concern to emerge in the last week and with Klopp reporting “no other problems,” the Reds remain in an enviable position late in the season.

Having Firmino back in the mix will add further firepower but if not at Everton, his presence against Villarreal will be just as valuable and offer Klopp another welcome selection headache.