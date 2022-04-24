With fans of both Man City and Man United abusing the memory of the 97 who lost their lives at Hillsborough over the past week, Jurgen Klopp has sent an emphatic response.

April 15 marked the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, with the Kop presenting a mosaic in tribute to the 97 ahead of the 3-3 draw with Benfica two days previous.

The following day, Liverpool headed to Wembley for their FA Cup semi-final against Man City, with opposition fans booing throughout a planned minute’s silence to the extent that it was cut short.

Three days later, vile chants aimed at the Hillsborough victims, their families and survivors could be heard during the 4-0 thrashing of Man United, leading the club to call for the “full force of the law” in response.

Klopp has now used his Merseyside derby programme notes to question those singing about the tragedy in Sheffield back in 1989.

The manager made it clear as he wrote: “If you are going to a football match to sing about people losing their lives you really should not bother coming.”

His statement reads as follows:

“As ever, but especially at this time of year, the Hillsborough families and survivors are in the thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC and I want you to know that you have our total support, which should be a cause for concern for any right-minded, compassionate person, regardless of which team they are associated with.

“Throughout my career as a player and a manager, I have always tried to be as positive as I possibly can be about football supporters.

“Not for PR or for selfish reasons; it is because, more than anything else, I am a football supporter myself and because I know the unbelievable difference that fans make to a sport that I absolutely love.

“I never expected perfection but I always believe that in general supporters will be a force for good because that is almost always what they are.

“Which is why I am unbelievably disappointed that of late we have heard more and more songs being sung about the Hillsborough disaster.

The thing to remember about Jürgen’s (and Hendo’s) programme notes is that we never tell them what to write or even ask any questions. Completely upto them what goes in. So always remember their words are genuine ?? #LIVEVE #LFC pic.twitter.com/u5miWo5CxP — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) April 23, 2022

“Really? The deaths of 97 people in a tragedy is now something that can be mocked? How did this happen?

“We have staff at the club who lost loved ones at Hillsborough. There are supporters in the crowd at all of our games who lost friends or family members themselves or who survived the tragedy.

“They have already suffered more than enough. No one should think it is okay to make them suffer more because it absolutely is not.

“So I will say this very clearly: if you are going to a football match to sing about people losing their lives you really should not bother coming.

“Football does not want this and football does not need this.”