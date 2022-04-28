Jurgen Klopp delivered the best news Liverpool fans could have asked for on Thursday when he signed a new deal with the club until 2026, and he delivered a brilliant message after doing so.

After a day of building up to the moment through various reports, the moment finally arrived when Klopp confirmed what he had all longed for, a contract extension.

By signing for a further two years on top of his contract to 2024, Klopp is to remain at Anfield until 2026 – by which time he will have been in charge for 10 years and eight months!

The manager acknowledged it’s a “long time in football” but if the next four are anything like what we’ve experienced so far, we’re in for a treat.

After previously hinting at the need for a break from football, Klopp saying that “there is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me,” is music to the ears of the Reds faithful.

In his message to fans on Liverpool’s social platforms, Klopp explained the why and his wife, Ulla, had a big part to play:

“I stay for another two years! And not only me, all my coaches as well which is the most important actually. “Why, because Ulla wants to stay! As a good husband, what are you doing when your wife wants to stay? You stay! “That’s not the only reason, but it’s one of the reasons. You know, I love our club and it’s the best place to be. “I feel really, really lucky. What is it now? Six-and-a-half years ago, FSG thought it would be a good idea to bring a German fella in and here we are. “We’ll stay for another two, makes it four, from now on. Wow! That’s a long time in football. “Hope we will all enjoy the time together. See you soon!”

We’re so glad that Jurgen is a Red and the manager himself is “in love with here and I feel fine!”