Stricken Liverpool supporter Sean Cox made an emotional return to Anfield on Wednesday evening.

The Reds beat Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash, as this incredible season shows no sign of slowing down.

Away from the action on the pitch, it was an emotional night for Sean Cox, who was back at Anfield for the first time since November 2019.

The lifelong Reds supporter suffered life-changing injuries after being attacked by Roma fans four years ago, prior to Liverpool’s 5-2 win over the Serie A side.

Cox has shown incredible fight in the years that have passed.

Liverpool no doubt wanted to ensure that the Irishman had an evening to treasure on Wednesday and that’s exactly what happened.

The ‘Support Sean Cox’ page on Facebook shared some touching images of Cox’s night, as he was given the guest treatment.

One photo shows Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk posing alongside him, having given him a home shirt with the centre-back’s name on it.

In another, Sir Kenny Dalglish is on-hand to meet Cox, with the all-time Reds great typically willing to show his support.

It was heartwarming to see Cox back at the ground where such a tragic event happened, but also a place that he still clearly adores.

The hope is that he continues to recover in the coming years, having already made such admirable progress.

All the best, Sean.