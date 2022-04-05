Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk leads his side out before the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Benfica vs. Liverpool – Follow the Champions League quarter-final here!

Securing a place in the Champions League semi-final starts tonight, with Benfica the side standing in Liverpool’s way. We’re live to bring you the latest!

Kickoff at Estadio da Luz is 8pm (UK), the referee is Jesus Gil Manzano (ESP).

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Rafa, Ramos, Everton; Nunez

Subs: Leite, Meite, Seferovic, Yaremchuk, Goncalves, Mario, Lazaro, Radonjic, Dias, Almeida, Bernardo, Morato

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Firmino, Jota

Our coverage updates automatically below:

