Securing a place in the Champions League semi-final starts tonight, with Benfica the side standing in Liverpool’s way. We’re live to bring you the latest!

Kickoff at Estadio da Luz is 8pm (UK), the referee is Jesus Gil Manzano (ESP).

Teams

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Rafa, Ramos, Everton; Nunez

Subs: Leite, Meite, Seferovic, Yaremchuk, Goncalves, Mario, Lazaro, Radonjic, Dias, Almeida, Bernardo, Morato

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Firmino, Jota

