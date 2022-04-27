Liverpool host Spanish side Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Szymon Marciniak (Poland).

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Williams, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Minamino, Jota, Origi

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Chukwueze, Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Lo Celso; Danjuma

Subs: Asenjo, Jorgensen, Gaspar, Alcacer, Iborra, Trigueros, Dia, Pena, Mandi, Gomez, Pedraza, Aurier

Our coverage updates automatically below: