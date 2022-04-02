Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 2, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool 2-0 Watford – As it happened

Liverpool host Watford in the Premier League this afternoon, knowing victory will send them top of the Premier League. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diaz, Mane

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Sissoko, Kucka; Hernandez, Sarr, Pedro

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Kayembe, Cleverley, Dennis, Sema, Cathcart, King, Masina

Our coverage updates automatically below:

