Liverpool 3-2 Man City: Dominant first half sees Reds into final

A first-half domination saw Liverpool cast aside Man City and reach the FA Cup final, keeping alive the incredible quadruple possibility.

Liverpool 3-2 Man City

FA Cup Semi-Final, Wembley

April 16, 2022

Goals

Konate 9′ (assist – Robertson)

Mane 17′ (assist – Steffen)

Mane 45′ (assist – Thiago)

Grealish 47′

Silva 90′

A sunny day in London for Jurgen Klopp‘s first FA Cup semi-final and the next big step on Liverpool’s quadruple quest in this incredible season.

There were three changes from the team that played out a 2-2 draw at the Etihad in this fixture six days ago, with Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita and Luis Diaz coming into the side.

City had five changes from that league game and after their physically draining game against Atletico Madrid in midweek, Liverpool would surely be the fresher side.

And so it proved. Unlike last week when City started fast and bright, Liverpool were dominant from the off.

The Reds took the lead inside 10 minutes, Konate rising to powerfully head home Andy Robertson‘s corner – his third header off a corner in his last three games. Get in!

And it was 2-0 inside 20 minutes when Sadio Mane pressed City keeper Zack Steffen inside the six-yard box. It was something Ederson had got away with last week and Mane pressured perfectly this time.

Liverpool were on top, Wembley was bouncing with Reds fans.

It was to get even better before half-time, with Mane volleying past Steffen from the edge of the area after an absolutely superb passing move ended with Thiago‘s chipped pass out to the Reds’ No.10.

A sensational goal and incredible scenes going into the break.

Half time: Liverpool 3-0 Man City

City came out faster after the break and pulled one back within 70 seconds of the restart when Jesus got in behind and eventually teed up Jack Grealish. Liverpool were caught napping.

From there, the game got more scrappy and eventually Liverpool restored some dominance.

City midfielder Fernandinho was finally booked for a wild lunge on Keita, it could have been a straight red and should have been a second yellow after two fouls in the first half weren’t punished.

A huge save from Alisson in the 70th minute denied Jesus and kept the gap at two goals. It was another wake-up call for Liverpool’s defence.

At the other end, Salah should have restored the three-goal lead when Diaz pressed and Zinchenko slipped, but the Egyptian’s chipped shot on his right foot went into the side netting.

Liverpool gained more control in the final stages, looking to see out the game and reach their first FA Cup final for 10 years – while also ending City’s treble hopes.

It should have been more comfortable than it eventually was, but Mahrez got past Robertson in the final minute and Silva tucked home for 3-2.

Liverpool were hanging on, with the four minutes of stoppage time the nerviest of the season.

The final whistle was met with relief, to say the least.

The Reds will face either Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the final on May 14.

TIA Man of the Match: Sadio Mane

Referee: Michael Oliver

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago (Jones 87′), Keita (Henderson 73′); Salah, Diaz (Firmino 84′), Mane (Jota 84′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Matip, Gomez, Milner

Man City: Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Bernardo, Foden; Grealish, Jesus (Mahrez 73′), Sterling

Subs: Ederson, Dias, Gundogan, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Delap, Lavia

Next match: Man United (H) – Premier League – Tuesday, April 19, 8pm (BST)