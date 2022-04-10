Liverpool and Man City were unable to play into the narrative laid out for them as they drew 2-2 on Sunday, with the title race continuing for seven more games.

In the days and weeks heading into the Reds’ trip to the Etihad, it was widely considered that whichever side won the tie would go on to win the title.

But with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane cancelling out goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, the two modern rivals were forced to settle for a point in Manchester.

A draw means City remain ahead of Liverpool by virtue of just one point, with seven games left to play in the league along with the respective clubs’ Champions League and FA Cup commitments.

So how does the run-in look for both Liverpool and Man City? Here are their final seven league fixtures.

Liverpool

Man United (H) – April 19, 8pm

Everton (H) – April 24, 4.30pm

Newcastle (A) – April 30, 12.30pm

Tottenham (H) – May 7, 7.45pm

Aston Villa (A) – May 10, 8pm

Southampton (A) – May 15, 4.30pm*

Wolves (H) – May 22, 4pm

* To be moved if Liverpool reach the FA Cup final.

Man City

Brighton (H) – April 20, 8pm

Watford (H) – April 23, 3pm

Leeds (A) – April 30, 5.30pm

Newcastle (H) – May 8, 4.30pm

Wolves (A) – TBC; likely May 11

West Ham (A) – May 15, 4.30pm*

Aston Villa (H) – May 22, 4pm

* To be moved if Man City reach the FA Cup final.

Who plays first?

Liverpool: 3

Man City: 1*

Neither: 2

* Likely to be two upon rescheduling of Wolves (A).

As the title race goes down to the wire, it can be considered an advantage for whichever side plays first in any given round of fixtures.

Though City’s trip to Molineux to play Wolves is yet to be rescheduled, as it stands, Liverpool will play before the leaders on three occasions and after them only once.

That is likely to shift to three before, two after once a date is announced for the Wolves game, which can be expected to land on May 11.

A lot remains up in the air, of course, given one of Liverpool and City will contest the FA Cup final, ensuring their penultimate Premier League game will be moved.