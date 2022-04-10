Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 10, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans react to “massive decision” to start Diogo Jota vs. Man City

Diogo Jota has been handed a perhaps surprising place in the starting lineup as Liverpool visit Man City, with fans left hoping for a big-game impact.

With five top-class forwards travelling to Manchester this weekend, Jota was widely considered the least likely to start at the Etihad.

But upon the release of Liverpool’s teamsheet at 3.30pm, it was confirmed that the No. 20 would line up alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

That leaves Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino on a very strong bench, with Jurgen Klopp able to inject his side with real quality if needed later in the game.

The inclusion of Jota, despite being the Premier League‘s third-top goalscorer this season, was seen as a divisive topic among fans on social media.

But the reception was largely positive, particularly given Jota’s ability to score in big games.

 

Many felt Jota has “earned his start”…

 

While others hoped he could avoid a quiet game…

 

And the rest are relishing Diaz off the bench!

