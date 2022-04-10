Diogo Jota has been handed a perhaps surprising place in the starting lineup as Liverpool visit Man City, with fans left hoping for a big-game impact.

With five top-class forwards travelling to Manchester this weekend, Jota was widely considered the least likely to start at the Etihad.

But upon the release of Liverpool’s teamsheet at 3.30pm, it was confirmed that the No. 20 would line up alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

That leaves Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino on a very strong bench, with Jurgen Klopp able to inject his side with real quality if needed later in the game.

The inclusion of Jota, despite being the Premier League‘s third-top goalscorer this season, was seen as a divisive topic among fans on social media.

But the reception was largely positive, particularly given Jota’s ability to score in big games.

Jota has earned this start. Diaz excellent in midweek but I feel Mane and Salah getting the nod also the right call. Let’s go Reds — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) April 10, 2022

Diogo jota starting, very interesting. He'll be pivotal to getting the end of Robbo and TAA crosses and taking his chances in the penalty area. Massive decision to start. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) April 10, 2022

Thought Bobby and Diaz had a better chance of starting ahead of Jota but Klopp certainly knows best & made his plans. No one can deny that Jota has a knack of scoring huge goals and first goals too. May have given him the edge. — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) April 10, 2022

Just had a vision of Jota dropping Stones and smashing it in the top left corner pic.twitter.com/Uy11VDQzgO — e (@Ifcelliot) April 10, 2022

Jota starting could be Klopp thinking that Stones is worse than Dias in the air — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 10, 2022

Last time Mane, Jota and Salah played together we won 5-0.pic.twitter.com/oxIc0ZKxa9 — DJ™? (@ChiesaLFC) April 10, 2022

Jota could be quiet for periods but in a game like this he's the one you'd back for that big goal. On current form anyway. — Levene (@CalvLyfeson) April 10, 2022

People mad at Jota starting as if he's not the second highest scorer itl & hasn't scored the most important goals for us so far ? — • (@CarvaIho7) April 10, 2022

Reckon Jota’s been the least tipped to start out of the five attackers, but he’s in. Need a better all-round performance from him today. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 10, 2022

There were some big technical deficiencies with Mané & Jota’s link play in the same front three in away games at Stamford Bridge & the Emirates. I think it’s an issue when trying to retain the ball vs a side as good as Man City, but I ain’t paid Jürgen Klopp’s wages,so let’s see. — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) April 10, 2022

The lack of ball retention from Mane/Jota worries me. Reckon Klopp just wants a real goal threat. When the moment comes, he fancies Diogo will be there. Can't keep serving it up against this City team, though. — Steve McVeigh (@Boxingscience1) April 10, 2022

Jota all round play not as good as Bobby or Diaz but his knack of important goals in big games is huge. Arsenal fixture a recent example of that….quiet and then bang! — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) April 10, 2022

Jota to do nothing all game then pop up with the winner ?? pic.twitter.com/n3ugA4zp0b — lfcalsty99 (@lfcalsty99) April 10, 2022

Diaz. Bobby. Naby. 3 huge players to change the game from the bench if required ??? — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) April 10, 2022

I would’ve liked to have seen Diaz start, but having a player of his calibre come off the bench is brilliant. — – (@AnfieldRd96) April 10, 2022

Diaz off the bench though ? — Olivia (@JotaBelieveIt) April 10, 2022

Diaz off the bench in the second half could be massive. As could Bobby who has generally been much better off the bench this season. — Anfield Fix 2.1 ?? (@AnfieIdFix) April 10, 2022

Bobby and Diaz could have a massive impact off the bench ? — Meg (@itsmeg_statham) April 10, 2022

I’d rather Diaz off the bench than Jota. The pace could kill city in the last 25 — ? (@danmarchh) April 10, 2022

Diaz is an absolute box office of a player we can bring off the bench if we’re still chasing a lead in the second half. Bobby is one of the most experienced and top level attacking controllers we can bring on if we’re trying to batten down the hatchets and preserve a slim lead. — Anfield Fix 2.1 ?? (@AnfieIdFix) April 10, 2022

Do use not realise how good Diaz off the bench is going to be? — Tyler ???? (@FTBL_Tyler) April 10, 2022