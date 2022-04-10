Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 10, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp reacts during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans see title “still well within reach” after “breathless” draw at Man City

Liverpool were poor but drew 2-2 away to Man City on Sunday afternoon, in what was a pulsating Premier League clash.

The Reds faced one of their biggest games of the season, with the victor at the Etihad potentially proving vital come May.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were awful in the first half, falling behind to Kevin De Bruyne’s strike, but equalised through Diogo Jota.

Gabriel Jesus put City 2-1 up shortly before half-time, but Sadio Mane levelled straight after the restart to keep them a point behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s draw on Twitter, Facebook and in This is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Some assessed what was a relentless game of football…

“Not the ideal result, but not the worst either. Much better 2nd half, but heart attack every time we were defending.”

Jason Rowlands on Facebook.

 

Others were perfectly happy with a point…

“I’m okay with the draw…better second half. I feel Fab and the defence were not on par today…”

Shivaan Singh on Facebook.

 

There was concern for Fabinho…

 

But the title race is still alive…

